Jennifer Lopez Donating $1 Million To The Hurricane Relief Efforts In Puerto Rico!

Jennifer Lopez is sending her love — and money — to Puerto Rico!!

The songstress, whose parents are from PR, announced on Sunday she would be donating $1 million from the proceeds of her Las Vegas show to the hurricane relief efforts on the island!

Related: J. Lo Still Hasn't Heard From Family Post-Hurricane Maria

In a press conference with New York governor Andrew Cuomo, the visibly emotional star explained more awareness was needed to bring to light the devastation brought on by Hurricane Maria.

J. Lo added boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is supporting the relief efforts, sharing:

"Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are utilizing all of our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports, and business to garner support."

Additionally, she revealed she will continue to work with ex-husband Marc Anthony to mobilize the Latino community to send aid as soon as possible!

Amazing!! Especially since our PRESIDENT has been so silent on the matter.

Hopefully we continue to see more and more celebs using their star power for good!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: alex rodriguez, andrew cuomo, charity, governor andrew cuomo, jennifer lopez, marc anthony, puerto rico