Jessie James Decker Says Husband Eric Wasn't 'Aware' He Was Participating In The National Anthem Protest

9/25/2017 3:13 PM ET | Filed under: ZportzPolitikDonald TrumpJessie James DeckerFootballNFLInstagram

jessie james decker comments national anthem protest

Just because Eric Decker participated in the National Anthem protest, that doesn't mean he supports it.

The wide receiver's wife Jessie James Decker made that fact abundantly clear as she took to Instagram on Monday to weigh in on the gesture. ICYMI, on Sunday, the Titans announced that they would remain inside the locker room when the Star-Spangled Banner played.

In a statement, the team noted:

"As a team, we wanted to be unified in our actions today. The players jointly decided this was the best course of action. Our commitment to the military and our community is resolute and the absence of our team for the national anthem shouldn't be misconstrued as unpatriotic."

However, it appears as though no one informed Decker about the decision regarding the protest. In response to one follower's comment, the country crooner noted:

"Sadly he wasn't made aware that a decision had [been] made for him until he came out and it was over."

Well, that's disappointing to hear. She continued in the comments section:

"If he had known he would have been out there hand over heart. Unfortunately, he wasn't made aware it was time to head to the field as they always do every game."

Oh snap. Clearly, the reality TV star is siding with Donald Trump on the "take a knee" issue. We mean, the Lights Down Low singer even wrote a gushworthy post about the National Anthem on IG (below).

One of my favorite things to do is sing the national anthem. I think about my dad, my uncles, my cousins, both grandfathers who fought in the Vietnam war. I think about how my grandfather paw paw Tim would ask me to sing this song for him every time I saw him and how he would make me turn the other way to sing it so he could just weep and cry as hard as he wanted because it meant so much to him. I think about all of our troops I got to visit with and spend time with in the Middle East when I went over seas to sing for them. I think about all of the men crying because they missed their wives so much, or the man telling me he hadn't seen his baby girl yet since she was born. When I sing this song I think about them. This song is about them. It's not about me. That's what I think about every time I sing it. I love our country so much. And we should all love and respect each other because this is the greatest country in the world. I see the love. I see the unity in all walks of life on a daily basis and It makes me so proud to be an American….. so In the words of Forrest Gump. That's all I have to say about that.A post shared by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Sep 25, 2017 at 6:23am PDT

There you have it. At least the Deckers aren't being coy about where they stand…

