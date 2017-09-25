John McCain Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis, Emergency Surgery, & His 'Very Poor Prognosis'

It's not looking good for John McCain.

On Sunday's 60 Minutes, the Arizona senator opened up about the moment he was diagnosed with brain cancer earlier this year, and the "very poor" prognosis he received from doctors.

Back in July, McCain was at the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix for a routine check up when doctors found a blood clot in his left eye. The Republican was driving home when his doctor called and said he needed to turn around for emergency surgery to remove the clot.

It was days after the surgery when doctors told McCain he had glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer — and his prognosis wasn't bright. He explained to CBS:

"Some say 3 percent, some say 14 percent. You know it's—it's a very poor prognosis. So I just said, ‘I understand. Now we're going to do what we can, get the best doctors we can find and do the best we can, and at the same time celebrate with gratitude a life well lived.'"

Since the diagnosis, McCain has been making his days count. After his surgery, the senator flew back to Washington to cast the deciding vote to advance legislation in an effort to replace and repeal Obamacare — a bill he effectively killed last week by vowing to vote against.

As for his own healthcare, McCain has already completed his first round of chemotherapy treatment. His prognosis, however, remains grim.

Watch a clip of the senator's sit-down with 60 Minutes (below).

[Image via CBS.]

