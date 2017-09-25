These Kathy Griffin Restraining Order Details Are Dirty — And SCARY!

We told you Kathy Griffin had responded to her angry, name-calling neighbor by filing a restraining order; but we had no idea how bad this feud had actually gotten!

The Blast got ahold of the actual docs, and there's more bad behavior from KB Home CEO Jeffrey Mezger than we knew.

Apparently the squabbling has been going on for over a year due to the Mezgers' continued excessive noise. According to Kathy, Mezger told her he pays off the Homeowners Association "so they look the other way" because he's "top dog" in the neighborhood.

At one point, the docs say, the Mezgers even threw garbage onto her property in retribution for complaining!

On one occasion, according to the filing, Mezger admitted to Kathy that his response to a noise complaint was to turn the speakers toward her property and "blare my Johnny Cash loud."

Even getting the actual restraining order was a stress for Kathy and longtime BF Randy Bick who feared a "violent" retaliation.

In the court filing, Kathy says she "is concerned that the effort to obtain this restraining order will result in retaliation of a violent nature if an immediate restraining order is not granted."

Scary! Sounds like the kind of feud for which we would not want our kids around!

Sound off, Perezcious readers — have YOU ever had a beef with your neighbor??

