Kevin Hart's Sex Tape Partner Details Their 'Intimate' Vegas Affair!

Kevin Hart isn't going to be able to run away from his sex tape scandal any time soon.

The comedian's video partner, Montia Sabbag, is opening up once again! She spoke out last week in a public press conference with Lisa Bloom about the extortion, revealing she had nothing to do with the recordings.

Now, in an interview with DailyMailTV, the 26-year-old is detailing her intimate relationship with the Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle star. She explained it all started with a three day trip to Vegas from Los Angeles on August 19.

Montia recalled:

"I was intimate with Kevin three times in the course of maybe three days. It was fun. We just get along, we get each other, he's funny, I'm funnier. We had a connection, we had chemistry. We clicked. It was fun, he didn't try to woo me, it was just an instant connection."

The aspiring musician also revealed the funny man wasn't drunk when the sex tape was filmed, but he was actually completely sober as it was "during the day."

"Everybody believed that the video was the night of the nightclub and that we were only intimate once, but it was a completely different day, the second time [we had sex]. If you really look at the tape it was during the day, it wasn't a night thing, he [Kevin] was sober, there was obviously a connection, I'm not just someone he was with at night when he was intoxicated or something, it was more than that."

And speaking on how she came to meeting the actor on a private jet, she admitted:

"I had a girlfriend who invited me to go with a few of her friends. I was like, 'Okay, sounds fun.' We stayed at the Venetian hotel and we ended up moving hotels to The Cosmopolitan. I met him [Kevin] on the plane, I was with a friend and we had no idea he was gonna be there. He was with his friends. I thought he was cute, he's an attractive man, but I wasn't star struck or anything like that, it was super casual, he was a gentleman, a nice guy."

It wasn't until that night at the Marquee nightclub that the pair hit it off:

"We were drinking, having fun, listening to the music, dancing. I was more focused on my friends, I didn't go there for Kevin. But Kevin did pay me a lot of attention, he was into me, I could tell."

Later, she says he invited her and her friends up to his suite, and she explained the sex "happened naturally":

"He made me feel comfortable. I don't remember exactly what happened, it kind of just happened. We were intimate, I did not know he was married but I found out later, I was a little bit upset, confused about it because the way he was acting it didn't seem like he was married. But I was caught in the moment, he's an adult."

Montia even divulged they "ended up being intimate three times over the course of three days" because as she believed, Hart seemed very much single:

"Kevin was very public about his affection towards me. We were hugging, kissing, touching and it made me believe he wasn't married."

And as for whether or not she knows who filmed them having sex, the makeup artist confessed she's "cooperating" with police:

"I have my suspicions, but I can't really discuss that because of an ongoing investigation."

While Kevin's Vegas flame didn't have anything to say about his pregnant wife, Eniko, she did want to clear the air about her own reputation:

"I want to set the record straight. I'm not a home-wrecker, I'm not an extortionist, I'm not a stripper, a prostitute, I'm just a woman who has dreams and aspirations."

You can watch a teaser of the full interview (below)!

