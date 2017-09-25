Kim Kardashian Will Be A No-Show At Paris Fashion Week One Year After Robbery

It won't be the same without her.

According to US Weekly, Kim Kardashian is NOT attending Paris Fashion Week nearly a year after her robbery.

On October 3, 2016, the KUWTK star was held at gunpoint inside of her Paris residence where the criminals walked away with more than $10 million worth of jewelry.

Reportedly, Kendall Jenner will also not make an appearance, though Kourtney Kardashian will.

In January 2017, several suspects were arrested, and ten people were charged in connection to the crime.

[Image via Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.]

