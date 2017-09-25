Momager Kris Jenner Is REALLY Hoping Daughter Kylie's Pregnancy Won't Hinder Business!

No wonder they've been tiptoeing around the issue.

Although Caitlyn Jenner has already confirmed daughter Kylie Jenner's pregnancy news, the rest of the KarJenners have stayed tight-lipped about the baby. And, in typical Kris Jenner fashion, it seems the lip kit mogul and her fam are staying silent about the pregnancy for business reasons.

Related: Here's A KUWTK 10th Anniversary Special Recap!

Apparently, the Momager is doing everything in her power to make sure that Kylie's baby news doesn't overshadow her $420 million makeup empire. One source dished to People:

"Kris is just trying to control what she can and make sure no one forgets Kylie is also a businesswoman… She wants to set Kylie Cosmetics up to sell."

This would explain why Kris avoided confirming Kylie's pregnancy while texting Ryan Seacrest on Live! The insider shared:

"Kylie has worked so hard to build that empire. Kris doesn't want to see the pregnancy affect how that is perceived. Of course, Kris will support Kylie being a mom. But she is still adjusting to the surprise news."

We bet. While Kris is busy stressing about her daughter's future, Kylie's sisters are "all really happy" for her. On how Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner are handling the news, the Konfidant noted:

"Kylie has always talked about being a mom at some point sooner rather than later. Aside from being cautiously optimistic because of the situation with Travis — since they've only been together a short time — they're being supportive."

Hey, if they could get behind Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's little one, they can rally for Kylie's surprise bundle of joy!! You KNOW we're right!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: baby blabber, baby bump watch, blac chyna, business blitz, caitlyn jenner, kendall jenner, khloe kardashian, kim kardashian, kourtney kardashian, kris jenner, kylie jenner, rob kardashian, ryan seacrest, travis scott