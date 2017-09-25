If You Care — Here's A KUWTK 10th Anniversary Special Recap!

The KUWTK 10th anniversary special has come and gone!

As we already reported, Kim Kardashian West was there (obvi) and she opened up about things like how her relationship developed with Kanye West and once being told by doctors she miscarried North West.

So here's what you else missed during the 90-min sit-down interview with Ryan Seacrest on Sunday night.

Kourtney Kardashian confronted her baby daddy, Scott Disick, who even though is now dating Sofia Richie seemed still in love with his ex.

The momma-of-three defined their relationship as:

"I guess we're co-parenting our kids and just trying to get along. I mean, he's family. But I mean, we're definitely psychotic. I think that since we've broken up the last time, which was almost two years ago, we've never been back together, even though we travel together with the kids. It's confusing to people, but we've never one time …"

Scott responded to her harsh take, joking:

"There's zero connection, she made that very clear just now. I just want everyone to know we are just co-parenting. No, but she's like the only person I've ever loved in my life, so I think she's cute and stuff. I try to fuck her once a week."

When Ryan asked if they'd ever get back together (again), Kourt said:

"The debauchery that's gone on has definitely closed the door several billion times. He [behaves] for a time period, he can't be consistent."

To which the party boy said:

"Every time I become too good of a person, she stops loving me because she fell in love with a person who was a little bit fucked up. "I treat you like royalty, you don't say hello to me. I spit in your face, you're like, ‘Hey babe.'"

Adding:

"I'm dying over here. It's tough. I mean, we have a beautiful relationship that we're able to travel with our family, but obviously it is difficult because you know, for the intimacy side. I'm jerking off pretty heavy!"

Kimmie on the fam including their significant others or children on the show:

"It's such a personal choice. You can fall in love with someone, and it's not their job to be on our show. Kanye respects what I do and sometimes he's on, if he happens to be there, or will let us film if we're at a concert. At first we were like, ‘Our kids will never be on, my daughter is not going to be on.' But she's always around me and she's so cute, so I just want people to see [that] a little bit. It's never a story revolving them or about them or anything too personal. We know that we signed up for this, but our kids did not."

Khloé Kardashian revealed how she met her serious BF Tristan Thompson:

"I was put on a blind date with Tristan and that's how [we met]. Brandon Jennings, who is a basketball player and a friend of mine and Malika [Haqq]‘s, was like, ‘You're such a good girl, I want to introduce you to someone.' I was at the Bel-Air Hotel, and [Tristan] came to the dinner. I didn't want to go on a blind date, so Brandon kind of ambushed the blind date. We just connected … It's a serious relationship. Pretty much whenever he's at home in Cleveland I travel there. If he's around, of course he'll be on [the show]."

On their toughest moments filming the show, Kendall Jenner recalled the terrible moment she found out about Lamar Odom's nearly-fatal overdose:

"I landed from Hong Kong to London and the first text that popped into my phone was from Kim and it said Lamar had passed away. I immediately started sobbing on the plane, then the next text came through [that said he was alive]. That's why I was so upset. I wanted to be able to be there to say goodbye."

Kim added:

"Someone had made a fake account and emailed me with the wrong information. Just seeing Khloé — she fell, screamed on the plane."

Khloé concluded:

"To go through the motions as if someone has passed away is the most traumatic thing to do. And then to know they're really alive, it was too many emotions I think for any of us to handle."

For mom Kris Jenner, her most difficult time was Caitlyn Jenner's transition:

"Probably the whole Caitlyn transition. To have someone have a camera on you and recording your emotions and your moments. … I think if I remember correctly, one of the camera guys started crying. It was rough. That was a rough day."

Kylie Jenner agreed:

"The hardest thing I've had to film has probably been everything that went on with my dad. Honestly, I am so happy that my dad is finally living her true self. I'm completely supportive, I've always been. I feel like she did it at the right time, when Kendall and I were much older and it was almost [out of] respect to us."

Probably most fascinating fun fact to learn is that the famous fam didn't come up with the now-iconic phrase, "Bible." Kiim fessed up:

"We didn't really start ‘Bible.'"

Kourtney commented:

"Kim and I dated brothers. And they came up with it."

We feel so deceived! Ha!

