Of Course Someone Is Selling A Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume…

Is nothing sacred??

As you know by now, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their first child, and their little bundle of joy is rumored to be a girl.

With Halloween coming up next month, someone has already made a costume about the pregnant KUWTK star, and we're not surprised!

Related: A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner's Romance With Travis Scott!

As seen (above), retailer Yandy is selling a "Reality Star In The Making" outfit, and it's pretty obvious who they're trying to parody!

According to its description, the costume can "boost your show's ratings" with your "faux pregnant belly."

Oh, and although the wig and phone are not included, they should have mentioned the lips too!

[Image via Yandy.]

