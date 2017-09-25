Was Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Already Predicted By A Shaman On Life Of Kylie? See For Yourself!

Kylie Jenner has yet to confirm if she is indeed with child.

And while her famous family continues to tease whether or not the 20-year-old is pregnant (except Caitlyn Jenner, who apparently does not play by the fam's suspense-building press rule book), someone on Life of Kylie may have already spilled the fetus beans!

In a recent episode of her E! spin-off series, Kylie and Jordyn Woods went to visit a Peruvian shaman. The socialite, of course, inquired about her love life.

Video: Ryan Seacrest Gets Answers About Kylie's Pregnancy!

Though the reading seemed pretty run-of-the-mill at the time, the shaman's words are very telling in light of the recent rumors! The spiritual guide told Kylie:

"He's actually very good. There's one person that is already interested. He's already talking to you. Yes he has good intentions. He's inside, looking at you."

Inside of her? Well!

If that wasn't enough of an indication, Kris Jenner's sudden urge to talk about tea leaves kind of says it all — not to mention Kylie's endearing reaction.

Do U think the shaman predicted Kylie's pregnancy? Ch-ch-check out the clip for yourself (below)!

[Image via E!.]

