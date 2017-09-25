Kylie Jenner Flashes A Bit Of Tum Amid Pregnancy Rumors — LOOK!

Kylie Jenner knows how to keep her fans Konfused.

Amid the reports that she's pregnant with boyfriend Travis Scott's baby, Kris Jenner's youngest returned to social media as if she hadn't just broken the internet. LOLz.

As we previously reported, Miz Jenner had a busy weekend as she celebrated her BFF, Jordyn Woods' birthday and hit up the iHeartRadio Music Festival to watch her man perform. While Kylie has yet to confirm the news herself, many called out the Life Of Kylie star's baggy fashion choices as unofficial confirmation that she's expecting.

The 20-year-old reality TV vet seemed to combat that speculation by posting two VVV inneresting posts on Instagram. After a brief social media break, the A-lister posted:

mornings :)A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

Does anyone spot a bump?? WE KID (sort of). And it seems we aren't the only ones itchin' for pregnancy verification. We mean, one follower put it perfectly when they wrote:

"GIRL ARE YOU PREGNANT OR NOT THE WORLD NEEDS TO KNOW."

Preach. Kylie teased her fans further as she slightly showed off her tum in a follow up post (below).

yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond..A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

Hmmmm. This pic certainly raises eyebrows as, per reports, the lip kit mogul is supposedly four months along. But hey, perhaps she just hasn't popped yet??

We guess we'll just have to wait and see!

