Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kylie Teen Mom Donald Trump Audrina PerezTV
Home >> Baby Blabber, Love Line, Coachella, Baby Bump Watch, Kylie Jenner, Tyga, Travis Scott >> A Timeline Of Mom-To-Be Kylie Jenner's Romance With Travis Scott!

A Timeline Of Mom-To-Be Kylie Jenner's Romance With Travis Scott!

9/25/2017 2:29 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberLove LineCoachellaBaby Bump WatchKylie JennerTygaTravis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

It's crazy how fast things can change!

Kylie Jenner's relationship began with Travis Scott just five months ago at Coachella — and now the duo are rumored to be expecting their first child together in February! And this all comes after Ky's longtime romance with Tyga!

Related: Was Kylie's Pregnancy Already Predicted By A Shaman

With all the craziness going on, let's take a look at how we got here (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!"

CLICK HERE to view "A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!"

CLICK HERE to view "A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!"

CLICK HERE to view "A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!"

CLICK HERE to view "A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!"

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Twitter Reacts To Cardi B Dethroning Taylor Swift For The No. 1 Spot On The Billboard Hot 100!
Next story »
Donald Trump VS The NFL — Everything You Need To Know!
See All Comments