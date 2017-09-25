A Timeline Of Mom-To-Be Kylie Jenner's Romance With Travis Scott!

It's crazy how fast things can change!

Kylie Jenner's relationship began with Travis Scott just five months ago at Coachella — and now the duo are rumored to be expecting their first child together in February! And this all comes after Ky's longtime romance with Tyga!

With all the craziness going on, let's take a look at how we got here (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!"

