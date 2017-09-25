LeBron James is doubling down on his "bum" comment.

As you surely saw, the basketball living legend called Donald Trump a "bum" after the president called out Stephen Curry for declining an invitation to the White House over his criticism of protesting football players. Following?? Good.

Related: Pharrell Takes Two Knees During Charlottesville Charity Concert

So, after countless players took a knee and/or linked arms with teammates on game day, James was asked to weigh in on the issue. Unsurprisingly, LeBron praised the NFL stars who participated in the protests, as he noted during a press conference:

"It's powerful what all these athletes are doing. It's not about the disrespect of our flag and the military that's made this world free… It's about equality."

Preach. The NBA All-Star went on to say that the Trumpster's words "frustrated" him and continued:

"He used the sports platform to divide us. Sports is so amazing, what sports can do for everyone, no matter shape, size, race; brings people together like no other. I'm not going to let one individual no matter the power, the impact he or she should have ever use sport as a platform to divide us. The people run this country, not one person. And damn sure not him."

Hear! Hear!

As for his "bum" remark, James went all in on why he slapped POTUS with that particular moniker:

LeBron explains his "U bum" tweet pic.twitter.com/vH9M1OiLbK

— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2017

Too funny. Now, although LeBron hasn't decided if he'll take a knee when basketball season starts, he plans to continue to speak out!

The Trainwreck actor added:

"I'm doing OK for myself, my family is doing OK. Even if we weren't doing OK financially, I'd still be trying to find a way to inspire the youth. … Personally, my voice is more important than my knee."

Fair enough — and we're sure the NFL appreciates LeBron's support!

[Image via Twitter/WENN.]

Tags: celebrity feuds, donald trump, lebron james, nba, nfl, politik, social issues, stephen curry