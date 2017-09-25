This Little Girl Trying To Play Game Boy Will Brighten Your Day — & Make You Feel Very Old!

What kind of iPhone is this?

In case you want to feel extremely old this Monday morning, here's a video of an adorable little girl who was trying to play a Game Boy like a touchscreen device. Can't blame her!

Related: Ed Sheeran Serenades The Good Morning America Audience

The most adorable part comes when her parent tries to assist her, but she sassily turns away! I-N-D-E-P-E-N-D-E-N-T!

Watch (below)!!

[Image via YouTube.]

Tags: cute kidz, cute!, tech talk, viral: kids, viral: news