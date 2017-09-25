The Dystopian Thriller Genre Isn't Dead As Maze Runner: The Death Cure Drops Its First Trailer!

The end is near for the Maze Runner franchise.

20th Century Fox finally dropped the first trailer for the final installment of the dystopian thriller! Maze Runner: The Death Cure, starring Dylan O'Brien, promises to be a good time as it features action, drama, and LOTS of emotions.

Video: New Jumanji Trailer Has Snakes, Cake, & Nick Jonas!

Be sure to watch the new trailer (above) AND let us know if you'll be catching Maze Runner: The Death Cure when it hits theaters on January 26.

Tags: 20th century fox, dylan o'brien, film flickers, maze runner: the death cure, young hollywood