The Dystopian Thriller Genre Isn't Dead As Maze Runner: The Death Cure Drops Its First Trailer!

9/25/2017 12:00 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersYoung Hollywood

The end is near for the Maze Runner franchise.

20th Century Fox finally dropped the first trailer for the final installment of the dystopian thriller! Maze Runner: The Death Cure, starring Dylan O'Brien, promises to be a good time as it features action, drama, and LOTS of emotions.

Be sure to watch the new trailer (above) AND let us know if you'll be catching Maze Runner: The Death Cure when it hits theaters on January 26.

