Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kylie Teen Mom Donald Trump NFL PerezTV
Home >> Justin Timberlake, Music Minute, Pharrell, Donald Trump, NFL, Ariana Grande, Viral: News, Social Issues >> Pharrell Williams Takes Two Knees During Charlottesville Charity Concert For 'The People Of My City' — Watch!
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: NASCAR Owners Say They Would Fire Employees Who Protest Anthem
Next story »
If You Care — Here's A KUWTK 10th Anniversary Special Recap!
See All Comments