Post Malone's Stage Dive Goes SO WRONG! Plus More Stars Who Suffered Concert Falls And WORSE!

9/25/2017 8:23 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMusic MinuteInjuryGIFs

Ouch!

During a performance of his new 21 Savage collab Rockstar on Sunday night, Post Malone went for a huge rock star stage dive.

Unfortunately, the audience was not ready — they failed to catch him, and he fell right to the ground!

Ch-ch-check out the wipeout (below):

There were actually quite a few angles:

Aww!

We think we know why no one caught Post — they were too busy filming him!

At least he's far from the first to embarrass himself with a stage fall… and worse!

CLICK HERE to view "From Embarrassed To Seriously Injured! Stars Who Suffered Concert Mishaps!"

[Image via Twitter.]

