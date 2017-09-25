Post Malone's Stage Dive Goes SO WRONG! Plus More Stars Who Suffered Concert Falls And WORSE!

Ouch!

During a performance of his new 21 Savage collab Rockstar on Sunday night, Post Malone went for a huge rock star stage dive.

Unfortunately, the audience was not ready — they failed to catch him, and he fell right to the ground!

Ch-ch-check out the wipeout (below):

There were actually quite a few angles:

I wouldve caught you bro pic.twitter.com/qoVYKQqA75

— hannah nicole (@misshann3r) September 25, 2017

Aww!

We think we know why no one caught Post — they were too busy filming him!

At least he's far from the first to embarrass himself with a stage fall… and worse!

CLICK HERE to view "From Embarrassed To Seriously Injured! Stars Who Suffered Concert Mishaps!"

[Image via Twitter.]

Tags: gifs, injury, music minute, post malone, tv news