Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists Is The Freeform Spinoff Literally No One Asked For

Three months ago, we all said goodbye to Pretty Little Liars and were ready to move on after seven years of never finding out who the fuck "A" was.

And then, just went you thought you were done wasting your time on the series but were still proud of your commitment, Freeform officially greenlit a pilot for Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

If The Bold Type doesn't get renewed for this bullshit, WHEEEEW!

Anyway, Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish will reprise their PLL roles as Alison and Mona, respectively, for the pilot based on Sara Shepard's popular book series The Perfectionists.

According to the show description:

"Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town's first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi."

Just to be sure it'll be an awful lot like Rosewood, Marlene King is back on board, who said of the project:

"I'm beyond excited to continue my collaboration with Sara Shepard, Alloy, Freeform and Warner Horizon. I can't wait to introduce our fans – and Sasha and Janel – to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights."

Are you going to give the spinoff a chance??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

