Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Photographed TOGETHER — And They Were Spotted Holding Hands!

About damn time!

On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official public appearance TOGETHER at the Invictus Games in Toronto where they arrived HOLDING HANDS and sat next to each other to watch the Wheelchair Tennis semi-final.

Prince William's brother wore a black polo and blue trousers, while the Suits actress looked cute in a loose white button-down shirt and ripped jeans.

As we reported, sometime last week, the fifth in line to the throne reportedly visited his girlfriend on set where he "was super low-key, met some crew, and was so happy to watch his lady."

C'mon you two! Get engaged already!

[Image via Euan Cherry/WENN.]

