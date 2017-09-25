Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kylie Teen Mom Donald Trump Audrina PerezTV
Home >> Canadialand, Royals Royce, SIGHting, Love Line, Cute!, Tennis, Prince William, Prince Harry, Cuteness!, Awwwww, Meghan Markle >> Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Photographed TOGETHER — And They Were Spotted Holding Hands!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Photographed TOGETHER — And They Were Spotted Holding Hands!

9/25/2017 4:36 PM ET | Filed under: CanadialandRoyals RoyceSIGHtingLove LineCute!TennisPrince WilliamPrince HarryCuteness!AwwwwwMeghan Markle

no title

About damn time!

On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official public appearance TOGETHER at the Invictus Games in Toronto where they arrived HOLDING HANDS and sat next to each other to watch the Wheelchair Tennis semi-final.

Related: Meghan's Ex Is Making A Show About Being Dumped For A Prince!

Prince William's brother wore a black polo and blue trousers, while the Suits actress looked cute in a loose white button-down shirt and ripped jeans.

As we reported, sometime last week, the fifth in line to the throne reportedly visited his girlfriend on set where he "was super low-key, met some crew, and was so happy to watch his lady."

C'mon you two! Get engaged already!

[Image via Euan Cherry/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Is Wendy Williams' Husband Leading A Double Life With Mistress??
Next story »
B.o.B Is Crowdfunding To Launch His Own Satellites So He Can Finally Prove The Earth Is Flat!
See All Comments