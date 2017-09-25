Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Know How To Support Each Other's Work!

Supporting each other's work.

While in Canada for the Invictus Games, Prince Harry made the effort to visit girlfriend Meghan Markle on the set of her show, Suits. Awwww.

According to Hello!, the ginger royal tried to keep a low profile as he popped by the production in Toronto sometime last week. Per the report, Miz Markle even gave her man a tour of the set.

A source dished to the tabloid:

"He was super low-key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady. He's incredibly supportive of her work."

We're glad to hear it! But Harry wasn't the only one acting like a doting partner as Meghan was in the audience at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games on Saturday. In case you didn't know, Prince William's brother created the Paralympic-style multi-sport event for wounded servicemen and women after serving in the British army himself.

Although Harry was seated next to Melania Trump at the event, Markle wasn't far away as she was placed a few rows back, near pal Markus Anderson. (Fun Fact: Anderson is said to have introduced the love birds last year).

The 36-year-old couldn't have been prouder of Harry as she didn't take her eyes off the large screen during the Prince of Wales' speech. Meghan also gave Harry a HUGE round of applause (below). So sweet!

We're sure we're about to get many more sweet moments from Harry and Meghan as Prince George's uncle will be in Canada until the end of September. Squee!

