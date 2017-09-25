Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kylie Teen Mom Donald Trump NFL PerezTV
Home >> Anglophilia, Royals Royce, Zportz, Love Line, Prince Harry, Awwwww, Melania Trump, Meghan Markle >> Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Know How To Support Each Other's Work!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Know How To Support Each Other's Work!

9/25/2017 9:42 AM ET | Filed under: AnglophiliaRoyals RoyceZportzLove LinePrince HarryAwwwwwMelania TrumpMeghan Markle

meghan markle prince harry support each other

Supporting each other's work.

While in Canada for the Invictus Games, Prince Harry made the effort to visit girlfriend Meghan Markle on the set of her show, Suits. Awwww.

Related: Meghan's Ex Is Making A Show About Being Dumped For A Prince!

According to Hello!, the ginger royal tried to keep a low profile as he popped by the production in Toronto sometime last week. Per the report, Miz Markle even gave her man a tour of the set.

A source dished to the tabloid:

"He was super low-key, met some crew and was so happy to watch his lady. He's incredibly supportive of her work."

We're glad to hear it! But Harry wasn't the only one acting like a doting partner as Meghan was in the audience at the opening ceremony for the Invictus Games on Saturday. In case you didn't know, Prince William's brother created the Paralympic-style multi-sport event for wounded servicemen and women after serving in the British army himself.

Although Harry was seated next to Melania Trump at the event, Markle wasn't far away as she was placed a few rows back, near pal Markus Anderson. (Fun Fact: Anderson is said to have introduced the love birds last year).

The 36-year-old couldn't have been prouder of Harry as she didn't take her eyes off the large screen during the Prince of Wales' speech. Meghan also gave Harry a HUGE round of applause (below). So sweet!

meghan markle all smiles invictus games

We're sure we're about to get many more sweet moments from Harry and Meghan as Prince George's uncle will be in Canada until the end of September. Squee!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
A Definitive List Of Every Woman Linked To Justin Bieber!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Jennifer Lopez Donating $1 Million To The Hurricane Relief Efforts In Puerto Rico!
Next story »
Donald Trump Doubles Down On His NFL Criticism As Hollywood A-Listers Praise Those Protesting!
See All Comments