Ryan Seacrest Straight Up Texted Kris Jenner About Kylie's Pregnancy On Live! & Here's What The Momager Immediately Said Back!

Kris Jenner is still neither confirming nor denying Kylie Jenner's pregnancy!

As we reported, the KUWTK matriarch told The Cut that her 20-year-old daughter was "not confirming anything" – a sentiment that she echoed to family friend Ryan Seacrest via text on Monday morning!

The TV personality did the Lord's work and reached out to Kris on Live! With Kelly & Ryan to see what she said about the rumors another KarJenner is on the way.

Related: KUWTK 10th Anniversary Special Recap!

According to Seacrest, the 61-year-old typed back:

"By the way, so, Kris says Kylie's not confirming anything. So, that's the news from the family this morning."

Watch the moment (below):

We're still on the case!

[Image via ABC/WENN.]

Tags: baby blabber, baby bump watch, kris jenner, kuwtk, kylie jenner, reality tv, ryan seacrest, tv news