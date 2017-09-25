Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kylie Teen Mom Donald Trump Twitter PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Baby Blabber, Ryan Seacrest, Kris Jenner, Baby Bump Watch, Reality TV, Kylie Jenner, KUWTK >> Ryan Seacrest Straight Up Texted Kris Jenner About Kylie's Pregnancy On Live! & Here's What The Momager Immediately Said Back!

Ryan Seacrest Straight Up Texted Kris Jenner About Kylie's Pregnancy On Live! & Here's What The Momager Immediately Said Back!

9/25/2017 12:15 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsBaby BlabberRyan SeacrestKris JennerBaby Bump WatchReality TVKylie JennerKUWTK

Ryan Seacrest and Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is still neither confirming nor denying Kylie Jenner's pregnancy!

As we reported, the KUWTK matriarch told The Cut that her 20-year-old daughter was "not confirming anything" – a sentiment that she echoed to family friend Ryan Seacrest via text on Monday morning!

The TV personality did the Lord's work and reached out to Kris on Live! With Kelly & Ryan to see what she said about the rumors another KarJenner is on the way.

Related: KUWTK 10th Anniversary Special Recap!

According to Seacrest, the 61-year-old typed back:

"By the way, so, Kris says Kylie's not confirming anything. So, that's the news from the family this morning."

Watch the moment (below):

We're still on the case!

[Image via ABC/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" Is Now The No. 1 Song In The Country, Dethroning Taylor Swift!
Next story »
The Dystopian Thriller Genre Isn't Dead As Maze Runner: The Death Cure Drops Its First Trailer!
See All Comments