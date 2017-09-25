Sterling K. Brown Strips Down To Ride A Toy Tractor For His Ellen Debut — WATCH!

Sterling K. Brown is a national treasure.

The two-time Emmy winner proved this even further on Monday by not only humoring Ellen DeGeneres' playful prank about him being cut off during his acceptance speech, but also by riding around on a toy tractor shirtless!

This is A+ daytime TV, folks!

Oh, and Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia were there, too!

Related: Ellen Shows Off Exclusive Deleted Scenes From Taylor Swift's LWYMMD Video!

Catch the highlights from the This Is Us cast on Ellen (below)!!

The 41-year-old marks his Ellen debut with a shirtless tractor ride:

Mandy discusses her recent engagement, and whether Taylor Goldsmith is approved by her TV husband:

Sterling and Milo talk about meeting their ~fan~ Oprah Winfrey:

As for whether we'll see more Milo booty in season two, the actor said:

Last but not least, Ellen hilariously joked around with Sterling about his cut-off speech at the Emmys:

Gold.

Tune into the This Is Us season two premiere Tuesday night on NBC!!

[Image via NBC.]

Tags: abs, daytime tv, ellen degeneres, emmys, mandy moore, milo ventimiglia, oprah winfrey, sterling k brown, sterling k. brown, tv news