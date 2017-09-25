Home Videos Photos Shop
Dukes Of Hazzard Star Tom Wopat Charged With Indecent Assault Of 16-Year-Old Costar!

Dukes Of Hazzard Star Tom Wopat Charged With Indecent Assault Of 16-Year-Old Costar!

It just got a lot worse for Tom Wopat.

The actor famous for his role on Dukes of Hazzard has been charged with indecent assault of a 16-year-old cast member of Reagle Theatre's 42nd Street over the summer in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Related: Twin Peaks Actor Arrested For Attempted Second Degree Murder

According to TMZ, police interviewed the teen two weeks after he was arrested for allegedly groping another female costar's butt.

Apparently, Tom told the unidentified young girl:

"I'm a creepy old man, you're really talented and really cute."

She also added he told her she had a "nice butt" after striking it with a script, in addition to poking her bare stomach.

Another actor on set reportedly told the 66-year-old:

"Don't flirt with this girl, she's only 16."

To which Tom is claimed to have responded with:

"Don't worry because my wife is 17 years younger than me so I'm good."

Gross! This is all so creepy!

All in all, Wopat is accused of indecent assault and battery, annoying, and accosting the 16-year-old.

He will be back in court October 24 for a pre-trial conference.

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN.]

