FYI: Travis Scott Told Kylie Jenner 'I Love You' Before The Pregnancy News Dropped!

Well that's nice!

As we reported, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting their first child, and their little bundle of joy is rumored to be a girl!

In an interview published on Monday, Rolling Stone spoke to the Antidote rapper after a concert — before the pregnancy news became public — where he and the KUWTK star shared a sweet moment.

According to writer Jonah Weiner, the 20-year-old lip kit queen and the 25-year-old musician spoke to each other on FaceTime where he tells her:

"I just got offstage… I miss you. I love you."

After Jenner asks him how his show went, Scott responds:

"Good. I'm tired. I smoked a lot of weed."

What a romantic thing to say! (We kid!)

As of this writing, Kylie has not confirmed the baby blabber despite the reports and despite Caitlyn Jenner spilling the beans.

