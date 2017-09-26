Aaron Carter Made His Rehab Decision After An Intervention Organized By The Doctors

Aaron Carter is in rehab thanks to The Doctors.

As we previously reported, the Fool's Gold singer announced that he was heading to rehab after the police visited his home over an alleged suicide threat. This decision came a couple of months after his headline-making DUI and marijuana possession arrest.

However, Aaron's rehab decision came about thanks to The Doctors production as they sent an interventionist to Carter's Florida residence last week. It's said the interventionist waited for four hours before the former child star let him in. After a lengthy conversation, the 29-year-old agreed to seek treatment.

When Aaron visited The Doctors set earlier this month, the medical experts offered to send the pop star to rehab on their dime. At the time, Nick Carter's brother declined the offer. Per reports, the show has kept their promise and are currently footing the bill for Aaron's planned three-month rehab stint.

The hitmaker's rep didn't confirm the intervention, but they did note to TMZ:

"Aaron's decision to enter a facility was his own and a choice he made for himself. He very much wishes to be left alone so he can focus on his wellness."

Hmmm, very inneresting. As Aaron's meeting with the interventionist wasn't filmed, we're curious to see if the industry vet makes a future appearance on the medical chat show.

We guess we'll just have to wait and see!

