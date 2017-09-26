Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez DWTS Donald Trump Teen Mom Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> SIGHting, Love Line, Reality TV, The Bachelor/ette >> Bachelor In Paradise's DeMario Jackson & Corinne Olympios Photographed Holding Hands At Disneyland — Dating Or Faking It?

Bachelor In Paradise's DeMario Jackson & Corinne Olympios Photographed Holding Hands At Disneyland — Dating Or Faking It?

9/26/2017 2:18 PM ET | Filed under: SIGHtingLove LineReality TVThe Bachelor/ette

DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios

We smell something fishy.

Just after DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios were spotted leaving dinner together at Tao over the weekend, the controversial Bachelor in Paradise alums were seen again on Monday sporting some PDA at Disneyland!

Related: Chris Soules Wants Fatal Car Accident Case Dismissed

In pics obtained by TMZ, the reality stars lightly held hands while walking through the park, while others showed DeMario biting Corinne's arm while on a ride.

Interesting!

We'll be keeping our eyes on these two…

Do U think Corinne and DeMario are actually dating or is this just a publicity stunt?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via ABC.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
All The Celeb Couples Who Broke Up In 2017!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Are Kit Harington & Rose Leslie FINALLY Engaged? Sources Say A Real Life Game Of Thrones Wedding Is Coming!
Next story »
Burger King Russia Wants IT Pulled From Theaters Because Pennywise Looks Too Much Like Ronald McDonald, Apparently
See All Comments