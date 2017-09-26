Bachelor In Paradise's DeMario Jackson & Corinne Olympios Photographed Holding Hands At Disneyland — Dating Or Faking It?

We smell something fishy.

Just after DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios were spotted leaving dinner together at Tao over the weekend, the controversial Bachelor in Paradise alums were seen again on Monday sporting some PDA at Disneyland!

Related: Chris Soules Wants Fatal Car Accident Case Dismissed

In pics obtained by TMZ, the reality stars lightly held hands while walking through the park, while others showed DeMario biting Corinne's arm while on a ride.

Interesting!

We'll be keeping our eyes on these two…

Do U think Corinne and DeMario are actually dating or is this just a publicity stunt?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via ABC.]

Tags: corinne olympios, demario jackson, disneyland, love line, reality tv, sighting, the bachelor-ette