Beyoncé Sends Lady GaGa A 'Comfy' Gift In Her Time Of Suffering!

Sending positive vibes to Lady GaGa right now! But someone sent something even better…

In case you hadn't heard, the Million Reasons singer is going through an incredibly tough time as her chronic pain has flared enough to cause her to postpone her entire European tour.

But she just received a gift from another queen — and maybe some of that Beyoncé magic will help her heal up and get back on the road!

See what Queen Bey sent to GaGa (below)!

Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love ❤️A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

OMG, what a thoughtful gift!

We love divas looking out for each other! So much healthier than wars of words!

Get well soon, Stefani.

