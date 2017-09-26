Beyoncé Sends Lady GaGa A 'Comfy' Gift In Her Time Of Suffering!

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/26/2017 3:17 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteBeyonceLady GaGaHealth

no title

Sending positive vibes to Lady GaGa right now! But someone sent something even better…

In case you hadn't heard, the Million Reasons singer is going through an incredibly tough time as her chronic pain has flared enough to cause her to postpone her entire European tour.

But she just received a gift from another queen — and maybe some of that Beyoncé magic will help her heal up and get back on the road!

See what Queen Bey sent to GaGa (below)!

OMG, what a thoughtful gift!

We love divas looking out for each other! So much healthier than wars of words!

Get well soon, Stefani.

[Image via Instagram.]

