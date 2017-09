Camila Cabello has blossomed into quite the solo artist!

The Fifth Harmony alum brought the heat as she stopped by Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show on Monday. The up-and-comer looked sultry AF as she performed her hit Havana in an all-red jumpsuit against a bright yellow back drop.

Related: Camila Thinks Friendship Breakups Are The Worst

Ummm, we couldn't love this performance more!! We mean, Camila was just shining throughout the whole set.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out Camila's STELLAR solo appearance (above). Bravo, girl, bravo!

Tags: camila cabello, fifth harmony, havana, jimmy fallon, late night tv, music minute, tv news