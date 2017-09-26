Chip & Joanna Gaines Will Say Goodbye To Fixer Upper After Fifth Season — NOOO!

Sorry, HGTVers — Chip and Joanna Gaines are officially ending Fixer Upper after five seasons!

Related: Christina El Moussa Enjoys Date Night With Her New BF!

The couple wrote to their blog on Tuesday:

"It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."