Chip & Joanna Gaines Will Say Goodbye To Fixer Upper After Fifth Season — NOOO!

Kim Kardashian 'Didn’t Respond Well' To Kylie Jenner’s Shocking Pregnancy News!
UPDATE 1:07 A.M. EST: Kim is denying the reports, tweeting:
This sounds like a very fake story... https://t.co/ZIxCltgK6d
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 26, 2017
It sounds like Kylie Jenner's pregnancy news came as a shock not only to her fans, but to her family, too!
Specifically, Kim Kardashian West had a rough time processing it at first.
Related: Of Course There's Already A Pregnant Kylie Halloween Costume
One People source close to the momma-of-two revealed of Kim's reaction:
[Image via Instagram.]