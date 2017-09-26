Home Videos Photos Shop
Chip & Joanna Gaines Will Say Goodbye To Fixer Upper After Fifth Season — NOOO!

9/26/2017

Sorry, HGTVers — Chip and Joanna Gaines are officially ending Fixer Upper after five seasons!

The couple wrote to their blog on Tuesday:

"It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last. While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."

You can read their full announcement HERE.

Will U tune in to the series' final season?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

