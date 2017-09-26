Cristiano Ronaldo's Baby's Sex Accidentally Revealed! Find Out HERE!

Soon, Cristiano Ronaldo will be a father of four!

While many details about his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez's pregnancy haven't been revealed, someone did let the sex slip!

Related: Kylie Jenner Expecting A Baby Girl!

The preggers 23-year-old posted a video to Instagram of her learning to salsa dance with instructors Basi and Deisy, and they ended up commenting (then deleting):

"A pleasure giving you salsa lessons. We're very happy at how you did things in your first class. The little girl you're carrying inside you is going to be a great dancer. Basi and Deisy."

Their little one will join the soccer star's son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. and the two twins he welcomed over the summer!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: baby blabber, cristiano ronaldo, georgina rodriguez, instagram, it's a girl!, pregnancy talk, pregnant