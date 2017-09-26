The makeup mogul is nothing without her beauty products!

As you HAVE TO KNOW by now because it's all anyone is talking about, Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott (the KUWTK star has yet to confirm the news, but multiple sources have -- including Caitlyn Jenner).

While the lip kit queen is known for her insanely successful Kylie Cosmetics line, she might have to stop using her own products, at least during her pregnancy!

Related: Someone Is Selling A Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween Costume…

Recently, Billboard spoke to Dr. Jacques Moritz about the safety of using beauty supplies while expecting, and his findings may surprise you!

According to the medical professional:

[Image via Kylie Jenner/Instagram.]