Dancing With The Stars Recap: Vanessa Lachey Outshines Husband Nick & We Already Have The First Elimination!

Week two!

Last night's Dancing With The Stars saw the season's first elimination and several standout performances that left the judges, especially Bruno Tonioli, in awe.

We're sad to report Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran got the boot after getting the night's lowest score with her partner Keo Motsepe. We don't know if the 68-year-old is more sad about getting eliminated or not being able to continue her "love affair" with Keo.

The night's best performances were delivered by Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold, Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy, and Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy — who all earned scores of 24.

Vanessa was the night's biggest surprise, with Bruno comparing her to a cross between Ava Gardner and Jessica Rabbit (despite having ripped off her toenail!).

Her husband Nick Lachey, on the other hand, wasn't quite as up to par. The singer was unable to recover after his partner Peta Murgatroyd's dress got caught during their foxtrot, leaving them with a 19.

Tying with Nick and Peta were Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess, whose "small" foxtrot left the judges underwhelmed.

Frankie Muniz overcame pain from his back injury eight years ago to get stellar reviews after a tango with Witney Carson. Tying with them with a 23 were Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko, who got some unsolicited advice from Sasha's parents, who were pro ballroom dancers. Casual.

Not far behind them were Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev and Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas — who both earned scores of 21. Nikki for a waltz and Lindsey for a butterfly-themed quickstep.

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten, Drew Scott and Emma Slater, and Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke all finished just behind them with 20s.





Tune in tonight for another episode on ABC at 9 p.m. EST!

[Image via ABC.]

