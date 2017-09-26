KHLOE KARDASHIAN IS PREGNANT TOO!!! And Perez's Apology To Kylie Jenner.
This is not a joke!
UPDATE: People magazine and TMZ are now confirming the baby news!!!
Watch! SHARE!
This is NOT "Must See TV"!
As we reported, on Monday, Megyn Kelly made her Today show debut where social media users described it as "mortifying" and a "mistake."
During her segment, the former Fox News anchor spoke to the cast and creators of Will & Grace where Kelly "surprised" them by bringing out superfan Russell Turner.
Video: Megyn Admits Trump Influenced Her Decision To Leave Fox!
Things started to go downhill when the journalist asked the audience member:
"Is it true that you became a lawyer — and you became gay — because of Will?"
After gifting Turner with two free tickets to a live Will & Grace taping in Los Angeles, the 46-year-old quipped:
"I think the Will & Grace thing and the gay thing is going to work out great!"
Uh… what did she say??
Not surprisingly, Twitter users were pissed about the awkward "gay thing" comment:
And the award for most cringeworthy talk show debut goes to.. Megyn Kelly for asking a Will & Grace fan if the show is why they "became gay" pic.twitter.com/Ij3LjDpEox
— Steven Grossman (@stevengrossman) September 25, 2017
Megyn Kelly is every mom trying waaaaay to hard to "relate" to her gay son but instead just makes it waaaaay worse pic.twitter.com/dh2sSi2kVq
— Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) September 25, 2017
@TODAYshow Megyn Kelly said "the Gay thing" in front of the Will & Grace cast. She's clueless.
— Melissa☘️ (@HennBoots) September 25, 2017
On Tuesday, when asked by an Instagram fan why she did the show, Debra Messing said she didn't know Megyn was the host, and that she was "dismayed by her comments."
Relive the horror (below)!
[Image via Today/YouTube.]
