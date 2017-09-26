All Celebs Laugh Their Asses Off During Dinner With Don Rickles! See The Comedy Legend Hang With Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, & More!

Don Rickles may have been the funniest person ever to have lived.

Thankfully the late legend, who passed back in April, left us one final parting gift — Dinner With Don.

Video: Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down Honoring Don In His Emotional Monologue

In the AARP Studios web series that dropped Monday, Don had dinner with stars like Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, Snoop Dogg, Zach Galifianakis, Paul Rudd, Robert De Niro, and more — and NO ONE can help but crack up!

You can even hear the crew laughing!

Ch-ch-check out some of the best episodes (below)!

Seriously. Funniest ever.

You can find every episode of Dinner With Don HERE!

[Image via YouTube.]

