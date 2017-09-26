This Former NFL Player Has The Voice Of An Angel & An Inspiring Coming Out Story During Blind Auditions — WATCH!

Victory!

Blake Shelton scored a touchdown on Monday night's The Voice when he was able to pick up former NFL player Esera Tuaolo for his team!

The Hawaii native not only has the voice of an angel — which he showcased by singing Andra Day's Rise Up during the blind auditions — but he also has an inspiring coming out story that will leave you in tears!

The 49-year-old opened up about how he kept his sexual orientation a secret from his NFL teammates for the nine years he was a defensive tackle.

The former Minnesota Vikings player said:

"When I finished in the NFL, I came out to my family. When I said those words for the first [time], when I said that I was gay, it was like this huge mountain just crumbled. I felt light as a feather, but when I jumped on the scale I was still that 6'4", 300 pound Samoan that's gay and played in the NFL."

After choosing Blake over Jennifer Hudson to be his coach, Tuaolo admitted as he walked off stage:

"That was better than the Super Bowl."

So amazing!

Watch his audition in the video (above)!!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC!

