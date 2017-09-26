Woman Arrested After Sleeping With Daughter's Husband — Then Trying To Run Him Over!

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. Or her mom, who is actually half to blame for the scorning.

The Palm Beach Post reports Florida native Kathleen Regina Davis is facing felony assault charges after attempting to run over a man with her car last week.

That man? Her daughter's husband.

According to Kathleen, who admitted everything to police upon arrest, she'd had an affair with her daughter's 33-year-old husband. But it wasn't until he confessed to her daughter that she got pissed — because, she said, he ruined her relationship with her daughter.

Right. It was the confession that did it. Not, you know, the actual fact her MOM AND HUSBAND BONED! Ick.

After learning that he'd let the cat out of the bag, the 58-year-old momma drove right over to his house (shocker, the couple are already separated) and egged it before attempting to run her son-in-law over with her Mercedes.

When police arrived, they found her driving in circles menacingly on the front lawn.

Kathleen was released on a $3,000 bond. She's facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, even though she specifically told police she was trying to kill him. Huh. That D.A. is either a pushover or has her own family issues.

