Are Kit Harington & Rose Leslie FINALLY Engaged? Sources Say A Real Life Game Of Thrones Wedding Is Coming!

It's been reported that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are engaged after five years of dating.

According to multiple sources, the Game Of Thrones star recently popped the question to the Scottish actress, whom he met on the HBO fantasy series in 2012.

The low key couple reportedly told friends and family last week about the good news, but have yet to set a date. Though Harington has apparently known for a while he's been wanting to bend the knee to his red-headed paramour!

Insiders told The Sun:

"They're yet to set a date, but told friends and family last week that they've got engaged. Kit's known for ages he's wanted to marry Rose but he wanted them to get a house and settle down a bit first."

And settle down is just what the two actors did earlier this year after moving into an eight-bedroom, medieval-inspired mansion in the English countryside.

Now, sources claim Jon Snow is ready to make an honest Wildling out of his longtime girlfriend:

"After moving in together in January [Kit] felt it was the right time to take the next step."

This new report comes months after the couple denied they were engaged back in July. Then again, they've always been super secretive about their private lives — so, we'll take this with a grain of dragonglass.

But if the happy couple IS if fact about to tie the knot, there's one person Kit obviously has to thank: Nicole Kidman, who relentlessly pressured him to propose to Rose earlier this year on The Late Late Show.

We hope that means she's invited to the White Wedding!

