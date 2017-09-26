Julia Stiles Ties The Knot To Preston J. Cook In 'Shotgun Wedding'!

Home Videos Photos Shop
Surprise!

Congrats are in order for Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook, who tied the knot earlier this month in an intimate ceremony with two friends on the beach in Seattle over Labor Day weekend!

As we reported, the two got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2015 after meeting on set of Go With Me earlier that year. This past June, Julia's reps announced there was a bun in the oven!

Related: Julia's Pregnancy Impulses Are So Real!

The expecting 36-year-old actress shared the wedding news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting:

Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? 😉✨A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Best of luck, you three!

[Image via Instagram/Lia Toby/WENN.]

