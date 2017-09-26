Huh?? New Report Says Blake Griffin WAS Still With His Baby Momma When He Began Dating Kendall Jenner

This is getting real messy!

According to The Blast, Blake Griffin's baby momma Brynn Cameron has moved out of their Manhattan Beach house and into a temporary residence.

Related: Kendall Jenner Storms The Tom Ford Runway!

An insider says Cameron and the basketball star were still in a relationship until he "made it very clear he had moved on" — i.e. was spotted on dates with Kendall Jenner.

The mother — who shares one-year-old Finley and four-year-old Ford with Griffin, and has 10-year-old Cole with former football player Matt Leinart — reportedly paid for her own move.

Interestingly enough, this contradicts an US Weekly report earlier this month that claims "Blake and Brynn broke up in July" prior to his relationship with the model, and that "they ended things on good terms."

Yikes! What is the truth here?

[Image via Tony King/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: baby momma drama, basketball, blake griffin, breakups, brynn cameron, celebrity feuds, kendall jenner, love line, nba