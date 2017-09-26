Report: Khloé Kardashian Is Expecting Her First Child With Tristan Thompson

Is another Kardashian baby on the way??

US Weekly is reporting that Khloé Kardashian is pregnant with her first child!

Multiple sources are confirming the reality TV star is bumpin' with her beau Tristan Thompson.

Considering Khlo just moved to Cleveland with her man, this makes a lot of sense. And since the Kar/Jenners aren't ones to confirm news, we'll be on the lookout for bump pics.

FYI — both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have yet to officially confirm their little bundles of joy!

[Image via Instagram.]

