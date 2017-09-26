Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez DWTS Donald Trump Teen Mom Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Baby Blabber, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Baby Bump Watch, Celeb Kidz, Kylie Jenner >> Report: Khloé Kardashian Is Expecting Her First Child With Tristan Thompson

Report: Khloé Kardashian Is Expecting Her First Child With Tristan Thompson

9/26/2017 5:42 PM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberKim KardashianKhloe KardashianBaby Bump WatchCeleb KidzKylie Jenner

no title

Is another Kardashian baby on the way??

US Weekly is reporting that Khloé Kardashian is pregnant with her first child!

Multiple sources are confirming the reality TV star is bumpin' with her beau Tristan Thompson.

Related: Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant!

Considering Khlo just moved to Cleveland with her man, this makes a lot of sense. And since the Kar/Jenners aren't ones to confirm news, we'll be on the lookout for bump pics.

FYI — both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have yet to officially confirm their little bundles of joy!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
View Pics »
« Previous story
All Celebs Laugh Their Asses Off During Dinner With Don Rickles! See The Comedy Legend Hang With Snoop Dogg, Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler, & More!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: 'SNL' Adds Three Featured Players for Season 43
See All Comments