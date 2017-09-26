Twin Cousins! Khloé Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Are 'Due Around The Same Time'!

Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian pregnancy stories hitting less than a week apart? What is going on??

According to a new People source, it's actually just a crazy coincidence, though a happy one:

"Kylie is over the moon about her pregnancy. Khloé, 33, and Kylie, 20, are both due around the same time. They are approximately 4 months along."

DUE AROUND THE SAME TIME??

Twin cousins! Man, February is going to be non-stop KarJenner baby season!

So how does Kylie feel about sharing the momma spotlight with big sis? She loves it! The source continues:

"Kylie loves how close-knit her family is and is thrilled to bring that to her own family. She feels more prepared than ever, especially since she will be sharing this journey with Khloé. They are looking at it like a unifying experience for them as sisters."

That's so great! Especially because their kids are going to be so close!

We've heard of sisters doing this on purpose, but the source says it was absolutely "unplanned":

"Getting pregnant at the same time was totally unplanned but they are really happy about it. Kris is trying to be supportive of Kylie even though she's worried. But she particularly loves Travis and the entire family has known him for a very long time so they are more comfortable with the situation."

Well, it should ease Kris Jenner's mind a little to know Kylie won't be going through this alone — far from it!

After all, we are ALL gonna be watchin'!

