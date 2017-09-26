VOTE: Which KarJenner Do YOU Think Will Get Pregnant Next??

We were surprised when the news broke that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with Travis Scott's baby.

But then the one-two punch of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting their first as well??

And all this at the same time as Kim Kardashian West is expecting #3 by way of surrogate. Next year it's officially going to be IMPOSSIBLE to keep up with the Kardashians!

Related: 'Thrilled' Khloé Tried To Keep Pregnancy News Quiet Because Of Kylie!

All these pregnancies did get us thinking though… who's next??

Place your vote and debate with fellow fans (below):

Hey, both Khloé and Kylie have said they want big families, so the next one could very well be one of them again!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN.]

Tags: baby blabber, baby bump watch, family, khloe kardashian, kim kardashian, kuwtk, kylie jenner, play with perez, polls, pregnancy talk, pregnant, travis scott, tristan thompson