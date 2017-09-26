VOTE: Which KarJenner Do YOU Think Will Get Pregnant Next??

KHLOE KARDASHIAN IS PREGNANT TOO!!! And Perez's Apology To Kylie Jenner.
This is not a joke!
UPDATE: People magazine and TMZ are now confirming the baby news!!!
We were surprised when the news broke that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with Travis Scott's baby.
But then the one-two punch of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson expecting their first as well??
And all this at the same time as Kim Kardashian West is expecting #3 by way of surrogate. Next year it's officially going to be IMPOSSIBLE to keep up with the Kardashians!
All these pregnancies did get us thinking though… who's next??
Place your vote and debate with fellow fans (below):
Hey, both Khloé and Kylie have said they want big families, so the next one could very well be one of them again!
