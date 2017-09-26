'Thrilled' Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Tried To Keep Pregnancy News Quiet Because Of Kylie Jenner!

This is really happening!!!

We told you multiple sources were reporting that Khloé Kardashian is pregnant with her first child.

Related: The Internet Loses Its Shit Over Khloé's Pregnancy!

Now People has an exclusive source so close to the baby bump they can hear the heartbeat! The source confirms Khloé and BF future baby daddy Tristan Thompson are going to be mommy and daddy:

"Yes, Khloe and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled. This isn't something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it's only been in just the past week or so that they've felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle."

According to this friend, the happy couple were just about ready to make the big announcement — and then the Kylie Jenner news dropped, which kinda threw a wrench into their plans:

"Things were complicated a bit by Kylie's announcement as they don't want to be seen as intruding on that moment for her but it is now reaching a point where Khloe doesn't want to be openly lying to people, and just staying quiet isn't going to work anymore."

Especially since Khloé wanted to shout it from the damn rooftops!

Related: Kylie & Travis Scott Further Confirmed To Be Expecting A Baby Girl

After not really trying with Lamar Odom for all that time, it took quite a while to find a man with whom she could share the experience:

"This is something Khloe has wanted for years and years and yet it's more than that: she didn't want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen. But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both."

EVERYONE??

Are we sure Kim Kardashian West responded well right from the start?? LOLz!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: baby blabber, baby bump watch, family, khloe kardashian, kim kardashian, kylie jenner, lamar odom, pregnancy talk, pregnant, tristan thompson