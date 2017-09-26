KHLOE KARDASHIAN IS PREGNANT TOO!!! And Perez's Apology To Kylie Jenner.
This is not a joke!
UPDATE: People magazine and TMZ are now confirming the baby news!!!
KoKo is so sneaky!
As we reported, Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson!
While the news might be surprising to many, the Revenge Body star and the athlete have dropped several clues before the story broke.
The most obvious hint happened on the KUWTK season 13 finale on June 11 where the Good American designer revealed she stopped taking birth control.
"Tristan and I definitely talk about starting a family. He wants to have about five or six kids with me and that's lovely. We could start at one and we could grow from there. But now knowing I'm not on birth control is scary. It's like a really big step."
Also, let's not forget about all the times the couple have referred to each other as "daddy" and "momma" on Instagram and Snapchat!
Lastly, on the day of the big announcement, the Cleveland Cavaliers player posted a pair of googly eyes on Twitter! He totally knew all eyes would be on him and Khloé.
👀👀
— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) September 26, 2017
Either way, we are SO HAPPY for the couple and their bundle of joy!
