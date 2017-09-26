KHLOE KARDASHIAN IS PREGNANT TOO!!! And Perez's Apology To Kylie Jenner.
This is not a joke!
UPDATE: People magazine and TMZ are now confirming the baby news!!!
Watch! SHARE!
First Kim Kardashian, then Kylie Jenner, now Khloé Kardashian?? We can't keep up!
In case you haven't heard, KoKo is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, according to multiple sources with TMZ, UsWeekly, and now even People.
Related: Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant!
Almost immediately after news broke, Twitter users couldn't contain their excitement about a THIRD recent KarJenner pregnancy.
Good thing Kris Jenner loves grandchildren!
See the best reactions (below)!
Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian’s surrogate are all pregnant at the same time?
Kris: I’m getting some more 10 percents! pic.twitter.com/AaDPZ6vG6H
— Jamie Lynn Vest (@_CallMeJamie) September 26, 2017
"Khloe Kardashian is reportedly pregnant!"
Me: pic.twitter.com/ivEq9BGyvP
— 🌷Rain Killer 🌷 (@faxminaj) September 26, 2017
I keep getting these news reports notifications and the last one just said khloe kardashian. Did 3 of the sisters make a pregnancy pact
— 💞 (@kareless02) September 26, 2017
Soooo Khloe Kardashian is pregnant too? Is it Christmas already???? pic.twitter.com/T5o7mza7Is
— Brenda Santana (@brendasan14) September 26, 2017
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both reported pregnant ?? pic.twitter.com/UdYWHAJw7A
— 🦄✨Taylor✨🦄 (@Tayhoj) September 26, 2017
Khloe Kardashian is pregnant. Can @realDonaldTrump resign now?
— Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) September 26, 2017
So you expect me to believe that KHLOE
KYLIE
AND KIM
are ALL expecting babies right in time for their 10th anniversary on TV pic.twitter.com/PGtw34Zz3F
— Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) September 26, 2017
If this were a soap opera, Kylie, Khloe, and (maybe?) Kim’s surrogate being pregnant at the same time would lead to a summer-long baby swap
— Ira Madison III (@ira) September 26, 2017
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner seeing each other after both getting pregnant pic.twitter.com/RGR6ThGM63
— Joel Robertson (@ImJoelRobertson) September 26, 2017
Kris Jenner after swapping Kylie and Khloe’s birth control pills with placebos pic.twitter.com/Hubf7lVpAm
— housewives updates (@reaIityshade) September 26, 2017
IS KHLOE KARDASHIAN PREGNANT YES OR NO???? pic.twitter.com/mr4PSPz71P
— Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) September 26, 2017
Lmao Khloe is pregnant now?!? Kris is really expecting 3 new clients. A legend
— Lor🍺 (@sclorbeer) September 26, 2017
Khloé is pregnant too wtf?? pic.twitter.com/GypqoLmNPu
— lana outeverythinged (@Geoffdelrey) September 26, 2017
Omg Khloe is pregnant. Yahhhsss 😇😇😇😇 pic.twitter.com/N10hFYlb7K
— Shay (@shayy_bayyyy) September 26, 2017
Khloe's pregnant too? These Kardashians keep kopulating, reproducing and kapitalizing pic.twitter.com/ch7IhBZiOM
— rosechocglam (@rosechocglam) September 26, 2017
[Image via Khloé Kardashian/Instagram.]
