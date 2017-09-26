KHLOE KARDASHIAN IS PREGNANT TOO!!! And Perez's Apology To Kylie Jenner.
This is not a joke!
UPDATE: People magazine and TMZ are now confirming the baby news!!!
Watch! SHARE!
KoKo is going to be a mommy!
As we reported, Khloé Kardashian is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson! Hooray!
Related: Which KarJenner Do YOU Think Will Get Pregnant Next??
In celebration of this joyous occasion, let's take a look at the KUWTK star and the basketball player's romantic journey since the beginning.
To experience all the feels…
CLICK HERE to view "A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!"
CLICK HERE to view "A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!"
CLICK HERE to view "A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!"
CLICK HERE to view "A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!"
CLICK HERE to view "A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!"
[Image via Tristan Thompson/Instagram.]
Tags: baby blabber, basketball, celeb kidz, khloe kardashian, kuwtk, love line, nba, pregnancy talk, pregnant, reality tv, tristan thompson, zportz
'Thrilled' Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Tried To Keep Pregnancy News Quiet Because Of Kylie Jenner!
SNL's Pete Davidson Opens Up About The 'Fucking Nightmare' Of Being Diagnosed With Borderline Personality Disorder
Hold The Phones -- Kim Kardashian Says Caitlyn Jenner 'Hasn't Spoke To Anyone' About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!