Kim Kardashian Opens Up About Her Big Life Changes & Anxiety Almost A Year After The Paris Robbery

It's almost hard to believe it's already been nearly a year since Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris.

Speaking in the new issue of T Magazine Singapore, the momma-of-two delved deeper into how life-changing it was for her, sharing it made her "look at life differently."

Despite backing off from showing every moment of her life on Snapchat and Instagram, Kimmy still worries:

"I definitely get a lot more anxiety now, just people knowing your every move."

As we previously reported, she won't be attending Paris Fashion Week this year.

"When you realize you can put a message out there and there's so many people listening, you look at life differently."

But the reality TV starlet has noticed how posting less has affected her following:

"It's funny — so much can go on at home but if you don't post about it, people think it never happened. So they'll say, ‘She hasn't posted with her sisters, she must be in a huge fight.' But it's not what consumes me anymore, like how it used to …"

Right now, the 36-year-old's priorities are her two kids with Kanye West, North West and Saint West:

"My whole world is my kids, it's all I care about. From literally every last thing that they do, to what they wear, to all their activities. I love being their mom. I definitely don't hang out with my friends as much just because I have to be with my kids."

Read on for more from Miz West's interview (below):

On designing her kids line, Kids Supply: "It's been such a fun journey to figure out how our kids like to dress and how to make cool clothes for kids. We've always been tailoring things and cutting things up, or taking dresses of mine and cutting them down to North's size." On her upcoming new gardenia fragrance, inspired by checking out a crystal warehouse: "I just felt this energy… that's exactly what I want my perfume energy to be like. So the bottle is this gorgeous crystal that looks like a piece of art just sitting on your countertop, that matches with anyone's room."

