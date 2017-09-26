Kim Kardashian 'Didn’t Respond Well' To Kylie Jenner’s Shocking Pregnancy News!

It sounds like Kylie Jenner's pregnancy news came as a shock not only to her fans, but to her family, too!

Specifically, Kim Kardashian West had a rough time processing it at first.

One People source close to the momma-of-two revealed of Kim's reaction:

"Her first reaction was, ‘Seriously?' She didn't respond well at first. It's like she and Kanye had gone on this whole journey to get pregnant for months, and now this happens to Kylie. She teared up. It definitely took a lot of time for her to process it."

It's been rumored for months Kimmy is expecting hers and Kanye West's third child via surrogate, and the baby is supposedly due in January.

And the KKW Beauty founder was just as confused over the suddenness of her little sister's pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott:

"It came out of nowhere. It was the last thing on their radar. Kylie is just 20 and hasn't been with [boyfriend Travis Scott] for very long. So no one saw this coming."

That's not to say the 36-year-old isn't going to give the 20-year-old her full support:

"Of course Kim is happy for Kylie. She's going to support Kylie 100 percent, no matter what. There's never been any question about that. But it's just a weird dynamic, after all that Kim did to intentionally have another child. It has taken a lot of time, energy and money for her to get pregnant, and now Kylie is having a baby around the same time."

As for what the KarJenner clan think of the Butterfly Effect singer, who will essentially be joining their big family?

"They don't know him too well. They just want to make sure that this isn't a Blac Chyna situation. Kylie is so young and everybody is afraid that she could get really hurt."

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian only recently came to an agreement on custody of their daughter, Dream Kardashian.

We can only imagine what they think of the news!

But for now, Kim is at least accepting Kylie's happy news, especially as their babies will potentially grow up together:

"This is ultimately really great news, because it's a new life. They realize that. The babies will be the same age, and will probably be very close. Family is everything for the Kardashians, so they're going to focus on these new kids in the family. Everyone is genuinely happy."

We'd love to hear how the rest of the fam feels. U seeing this Khloé Kardashian??

