Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Twitter Teen Mom Donald Trump Audrina PerezTV
Home >> Baby Blabber, Young Hollywood, Kris Jenner, Crazzzzy, Baby Bump Watch, It's A Girl!, Pregnancy Talk, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott >> Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Further Confirmed To Be Expecting A Baby Girl — & Find Out More Details HERE!

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Further Confirmed To Be Expecting A Baby Girl — & Find Out More Details HERE!

9/26/2017 8:07 AM ET | Filed under: Baby BlabberYoung HollywoodKris JennerCrazzzzyBaby Bump WatchIt's A Girl!Pregnancy TalkKylie JennerTravis Scott

kylie jenner is having a baby girl

It's a girl!!

Ever since the news broke of Kylie Jenner's surprise pregnancy, it's been believed that the lip kit mogul is carrying a baby girl. While this news wasn't initially confirmed, it appears that TMZ has locked in confirmation that Kris Jenner's youngest is having a little girl. Awwww!

Related: Pregnant Kylie Should Avoid Her Own Cosmetics Line!

According to the webloid, several sources "directly connected" to the couple have confirmed that the two are expecting a daughter. It's said the baby daddy, Travis Scott has been telling his loved ones about the sex of the baby. Apparently, the 25-year-old broke the news to his pals TWO MONTHS ago as Miz Jenner is five months along.

Well, well. Hey, at least Kylie now has an heiress for her makeup empire!!

[Image via DJDM/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

A Timeline Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's Romance!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Good, Bad, & AMAZING Celebrity Fan Tattoos!
Stars Who've Kept Quiet About Their Baby Daddies
View Pics »
« Previous story
Listen To This: MAGA!
Next story »
Whitney Port Reveals The Cute Story Behind Her Son's Name!
See All Comments