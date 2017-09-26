Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Further Confirmed To Be Expecting A Baby Girl — & Find Out More Details HERE!

It's a girl!!

Ever since the news broke of Kylie Jenner's surprise pregnancy, it's been believed that the lip kit mogul is carrying a baby girl. While this news wasn't initially confirmed, it appears that TMZ has locked in confirmation that Kris Jenner's youngest is having a little girl. Awwww!

According to the webloid, several sources "directly connected" to the couple have confirmed that the two are expecting a daughter. It's said the baby daddy, Travis Scott has been telling his loved ones about the sex of the baby. Apparently, the 25-year-old broke the news to his pals TWO MONTHS ago as Miz Jenner is five months along.

Well, well. Hey, at least Kylie now has an heiress for her makeup empire!!

