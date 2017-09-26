Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez DWTS Donald Trump Teen Mom Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, O.J. Simpson, Violence, Scary! >> Law & Order True Crime Takes On The Chilling Menendez Murders — But They're Only One Of Hollywood's Darkest Moments!

Law & Order True Crime Takes On The Chilling Menendez Murders — But They're Only One Of Hollywood's Darkest Moments!

9/26/2017 5:14 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsO.J. SimpsonViolenceScary!

Hollywood has a dark past!

The Menendez brothers are coming to TV, just not in the way you think!

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders airs on NBC tonight (September 26), based on Erik and Lyle Menendez's highly-publicized murder trial.

The brothers were accused of murdering their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. They weren't suspects initially, but tipped off investigators with their unusual behavior in the days after the slayings.

We may already know the outcome of the trial, but the success of the true crime show based around O.J. Simpson, FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, just shows much people love to see the dark side of Hollywood…

Maybe these stories will be next (below)!

CLICK HERE to view "From Drugs To Murder: Hollywood's Darkest Celebrity Moments"

CLICK HERE to view "From Drugs To Murder: Hollywood's Darkest Celebrity Moments"

CLICK HERE to view "From Drugs To Murder: Hollywood's Darkest Celebrity Moments"

CLICK HERE to view "From Drugs To Murder: Hollywood's Darkest Celebrity Moments"

CLICK HERE to view "From Drugs To Murder: Hollywood's Darkest Celebrity Moments"

[Image via NBC.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Stars Who've Shared The Same Roles With Their Children!
10 Sexy Teen Wolf Moments In Honor Of The Final Season Premiere!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: 'SNL' Adds Three Featured Players for Season 43
Next story »
Taye Diggs Gets Physical In Tiny Spandex For Ellen — WATCH!
See All Comments