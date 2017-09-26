Law & Order True Crime Takes On The Chilling Menendez Murders — But They're Only One Of Hollywood's Darkest Moments!

The Menendez brothers are coming to TV, just not in the way you think!

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders airs on NBC tonight (September 26), based on Erik and Lyle Menendez's highly-publicized murder trial.

The brothers were accused of murdering their parents, José and Kitty Menendez, at their Beverly Hills home in 1989. They weren't suspects initially, but tipped off investigators with their unusual behavior in the days after the slayings.

We may already know the outcome of the trial, but the success of the true crime show based around O.J. Simpson, FX's The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, just shows much people love to see the dark side of Hollywood…

Maybe these stories will be next (below)!

[Image via NBC.]

Tags: erik menendez, law and order true crime: the menendez brothers, lyle menendez, menendez brothers, nbc, o.j. simpson, scary!, tv news, violence